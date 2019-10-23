Dalton Collins Herron, Jr.
Aiken - Mr. Dalton Collins Herron, Jr., 70, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.
Mr. Herron was born in Bayreuth, Germany, a son of the late Dalton Collins, Sr. and Johanna Herterich Herron. He lived in Aiken since 1954 and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He retired from the Savannah River Site and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Aiken Ward.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sun Herron; a son, Christopher (Milynde) Herron; a daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Touchberry; grandchildren, Forest, Emily, Mason, Madeline, Miriam and Elijah; a sister, Ilona Herron Boyd; brothers, Max Herron and James Herron; aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, October 25th from 6-8 pm at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 358 East Pine Log Rd, Aiken SC 29803. Internment, with military honors, will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the South Carolina Autism Society, 806 12th St., West Columbia, SC 29169 or at scautism.org.
A special thank you to the staff of Anchor Healthcare for their kind, compassionate care during Mr. Herron's last years.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019