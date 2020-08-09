Dana Sims Chipley
North Augusta - Mrs. Dana Sims Chipley, 41, of North Augusta, SC, beloved wife of Timothy Clayton "Clay" Chipley, entered into rest suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, while vacationing with her family on Hilton Head.
A lifelong area resident, she was the daughter of Thomas E. "Tommy" Sr. and Brenda Baker Sims. A 1997 graduate of Midland Valley High School, she received her Baccalaureate from the University of South Carolina at Aiken and her Masters from Concordia University. Dana was a much loved Coach at LBC Middle School, where she served as Athletic Director and was Sponsor of the HOSA Club. She was also the Assistant Softball Coach at Midland Valley High School. Dana enjoyed camping at Hilton Head, fishing and boating. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Timothy William "Wil" Chipley and Kyndal Rhea Chipley, both of the home, sister, Nikole Leigh "Nikki" Sims, Burnettown, SC; father and mother-in-law, Tim and Evelyn Chipley. Langley, SC, many friends and let us not forget her "fur children," Cole and Brody.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church. Pastor John Bolin will officiate.
Due to the current pandemic and out of respect for others, the family has asked that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Special Olympics
Area 15 P.O. Box 7274 North Augusta, SC 29862.
