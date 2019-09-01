Daniel Alan Dusty Siler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Alan Dusty Siler.
Service Information
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC
29829
(803)-593-8778
Obituary
Send Flowers

Daniel Alan Siler 'Dusty'
CLEARWATER - Mr. Daniel Alan "Dusty" Siler, 33, of Clearwater, SC, son of Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Sherri Siler, entered into rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the CSRA, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army. For his honorable service, he received the Iraq Campaign Medal w/three Campaign Stars, the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy United Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/two Campaign Stars and the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal.
In addition to his parents, family members include a son, Joshua Siler, siblings, Jason Lee Siler, Jody Luis Siler, Kyleigh Michelle Siler, David Martin Ross, Alisha New and the late Justin Edward Siler, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to HOPEHEALTH. (www.hope-health.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.