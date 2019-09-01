Daniel Alan Siler 'Dusty'
CLEARWATER - Mr. Daniel Alan "Dusty" Siler, 33, of Clearwater, SC, son of Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Sherri Siler, entered into rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the CSRA, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army. For his honorable service, he received the Iraq Campaign Medal w/three Campaign Stars, the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy United Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/two Campaign Stars and the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal.
In addition to his parents, family members include a son, Joshua Siler, siblings, Jason Lee Siler, Jody Luis Siler, Kyleigh Michelle Siler, David Martin Ross, Alisha New and the late Justin Edward Siler, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to HOPEHEALTH. (www.hope-health.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 1, 2019