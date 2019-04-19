Daniel Clarence McKie, Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Clarence McKie Jr..
NASHVILLE, TN - Daniel Clarence McKie Jr. age 69 passed away April 10, 2019 peacefully at home in Nashville,TN after a long battle with leukemia. Survived by a loving wife, Jacquelyn McKie, daughter Danielle McKie, son Abdulrazzaq Muhummad, and a host of family and friends.
Home going service will be held at Gregory B Levett (Decatur Location) on 4/20 at 1pm 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Wake will be 4/19 from 6-8pm.
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019