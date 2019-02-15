Daniel Gaffney
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Gaffney, 62, of 463 Red Oak Dr. who passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ashley Grove Baptist Church (viewing 12PM-1PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Survivors include a daughter, Tiffany Cannon, Aiken, SC; three grandchildren; four sisters; one brother. Friends may call the residence of his sister Willie Mae Samuels 504 Red Oak Dr., or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3PM - 8PM on Sunday.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019