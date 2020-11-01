1/
Daniel Malizia
Daniel Malizia
Aiken - Mr. Daniel Malizia, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. Mr. Malizia was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Rinaldo A. Malizia, and is survived by his brother, Anthony Malizia (Denise); his daughter, Jenny Malizia (Ken Arenz), his son, Kevin Malizia (Molly Dawson), and their mother, Susann B. Deason (Lee); his niece, Lyndsay Malizia (fiance; Justin Blackburn) and grand-nieces Madison, Leah, and Baylee; and his nephew, Nick Malizia. In the spring of 2020, Dan became a grandfather to Kevin and Molly's daughter, Abby, and he especially cherished being her Grandpa.
Dan was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a city rich in immigrant heritage and community, where he was raised in a loving and extended family, and graduated from New Castle High School. Commuting to college, he earned a five-year Bachelor of Engineering degree in chemical engineering from Youngstown State University in 1969. Originally hired by DuPont as a young graduate, Dan retired from the Savannah River Site after more than 30 years of service.
Dan found Aiken picturesque and truly enjoyed living here. He brought incisive intelligence and warm humor to every endeavor. A devoted father, he was actively involved in Kevin and Jenny's school projects and sports activities. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golf, solving crossword puzzles, listening to the music of his generation, and watching televised sports of all kinds. Dan's family is grateful for the support of his neighbors and friends.
Known for his generosity, Dan endowed a scholarship at Youngstown State University to financially support the next generation of engineers. In his own words, "This scholarship was established in 2016 to honor Rinaldo A. Malizia reflecting the significant financial sacrifices made to enable his son Daniel to begin his 42-year career as a chemical engineer. Rinaldo was a 13-year-old, non-English-speaking Italian immigrant who began as an apprentice and spent his life as a skilled auto body repairman, but was determined that his son would not meet the same fate." The family asks that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Rinaldo A. Malizia Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Ave. Youngstown, OH 44502; ysufoundation.org.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
