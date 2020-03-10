|
|
Daniel Redd
Montmorenci - A celebration of life service for Mr. Daniel Redd, age 84, will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Montmorenci with Rev. Gary Youell officiating.
Mr. Redd was the beloved husband of the late Mrs. Jeanette G. Redd and the son of the late Lonntie T. Redd and the late Margaret Ergle Redd. Mr. Redd was a native of Aiken and had lived here all his life. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member and former deacon of First Baptist of Montmorenci. Mr. Redd was a crew leader at Kimberly Clark and had retired after 29 years of service. His hobbies included cooking, hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Survivors include: one son Dale Redd Las Cruces, NM; one daughter Robin (Ricky) Redd, Thomas, Montmorenci; one sister Catherine Abeele, Las Cruces, NM; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Children's 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. A visitation with the family will be held at the church one hour prior to service.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020