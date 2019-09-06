Daniel Wilson Perrill
AIKEN - Daniel Wilson Perrill, age 84, died September 4, 2019. He was born in Kansas in 1935, son of Robert and Merti Lou Perrill. Husband of the late Carolyn Sue Perrill (nee Darville). Father of Danette Louise Petrovich (Steven) and the late Suzanne Nichole "Nicki" Stickles. Grandfather of Jonathan Stickles, Lauren Jones (Daniel), Daniel and Sarah Petrovich.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 6, 2019