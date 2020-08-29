1/1
Danny Cobb
Danny Cobb
Aiken - Mr. Danny Edward Cobb, age 65, entered into rest on Monday August 17th, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his aunt, Mrs. Bonnie Cobb Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Cobb and Leila Shaw; paternal grandparents, Jesse Cobb Sr. and Minnie Whitlock Cobb; maternal grandparents, Irene Hancock and Jimmy Hancock; and sister Deborah Cobb Smith.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery on Saturday August 29th, 2020 at 6pm. The service will be held at the gravesite of his grandparents.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
