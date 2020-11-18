1/1
Danny Faulkner
1951 - 2020
Aiken - Mr. Danny Odell Faulkner, age 69, entered into rest on Tuesday November 10th, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his son, Josh (Jessee) Faulkner; step-daughter, Sannen Cadle; brother, Melzer Faulkner; and sister, Becky (Morris) Penley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melzer O. Faulkner, Jr. and Doris Booth Faulkner. Mr. Faulkner was a member of the Sons of Confederacy and proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
No formal service will be held at this time. The interment will be held privately at a later date. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
