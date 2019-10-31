Danny Martin
Aiken - Mr. Danny Carroll Martin, 70, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Anderson County, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Al and Carolyn Crone Martin. He was a 1967 graduate of Aiken High School, where he ran track, played baseball, was the school mascot and was a member of the Beta Club. He retired from Owens-Corning after nearly thirty years of service. Brother Danny was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason in Aiken Masonic Lodge #156 A.F.M. and was also a 32nd member of the Knights of St. Andrews Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite. He was also an avid Carolina fan.
In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Heather Iler and Nicholas Divver Martin and siblings, who also preceded him in death, Susan Earnhardt, Divver Martin and Donnie Martin.
In accordance with his wishes, Danny will be cremated and services will be private.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019