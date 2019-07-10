Danny Wilson, Jr.
Aiken - Mr. Danny Wesley Elgene Wilson (Lucky 13), Jr., 43, passed away at home Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Danny was born in Tacoma, WA, son of Danny W. Wilson, Sr., and the late Catherine Giambusso Wilson. He had been a resident of Aiken for two years, and worked in manufacturing for Mid-Am Metal Forming Company. Danny enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, watching TV, playing his guitar, spending time with his family and friends, and helping others in need especially Veterans with PTSD.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his beloved wife, Christina Ann Lokey Wilson; step children, Christy Goetzman and Gregory Clary; grand children Avary and Timothy Clary, brothers, Shawn Atencio, Kim Atencio, Robert Steele, Michael Steele, David Wilson and Curt Isaacs, aunt and uncle Curt and Martha Fountain, and numerous other aunts and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church, Martinez, GA with the Reverend Robert Lehn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
