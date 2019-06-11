Darlene Pulley
Graniteville, SC - Funeral Services for Mrs. Darlene Pulley, 63, who entered into rest June 9, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Brandon Key and Rev. Allan Black officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Pulley was born in Union, SC and made Graniteville her home for the past 46 years. She was a member of Graniteville Community Church of God and was owner of Prestige Cleaning Service. Mrs. Pulley enjoyed camping and vacationing at the beach and mountains. She will be fondly remembered for the joy she took in spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Pulley was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Lee Black and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years David Anderson Pulley; her father, Rev. Lee Walker (Lynn) Black, Simpsonville, SC; a son, Terry (Laura) Taylor, Edgefield, SC; a daughter, Sherri (Shane) Workman, Graniteville, SC; a brother, Rev. Allan (Tracy) Black, Marion, SC; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Graniteville Community Church of God Building Fund, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 11, 2019