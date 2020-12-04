1/
Darrel Alexander Oliphant
JAMAICA, N.Y. - Mr. Darrel A. Oliphant, age 54, husband of Espernola R. Oliphant, passed away November 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 5415 Wagener Rd, Salley, SC 29137 with Rev. Rubin Jackson officiating. Viewing will be on Sunday from 9-10 AM at JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
