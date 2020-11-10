Darryl Adams
Augusta, GA - Darryl Lynn Adams, 59, of Barnwell, passed away November 8, 2020 at Augusta University. Born May 29, 1961 in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Henry F. Adams and Nina Faye Cummings Adams. Darryl enjoyed fishing and strolls along Turkey Creek. Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, and by numerous family members from Maryville, TN. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother and caregiver, Gary Adams, of Maryville, TN, formerly of Barnwell, SC, and a brother, Dennis, in Aiken County.
A private Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Southlawn Cemetery with Gareth Hegler officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Barnwell County Animal Shelter, 55 Diamond Rd, Barnwell, SC 29812, in lieu of flowers. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
