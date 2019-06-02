David A. Lee

Service Information
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC
29829
(803)-593-8778
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Obituary
David A. Lee
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Mr. David A. Lee, who died on Friday, May 31, 2019, will be Tuesday in the Hatcher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens with military honors accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from noon until 2 at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. Please visit hatcherfuneral
home.com to leave a note of condolence for the Le Family and view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 2, 2019
