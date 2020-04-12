|
Dr. David Alan Filler
Aiken - Dr. David Alan Filler, 73, lost his battle with amyloidosis on April 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Opal Bertrand Filler and Natalie Schwartz Filler and late brother Russell Filler. He was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He was a graduate of South Side High School and obtained a B.S. in chemistry from Purdue University. After graduating, he worked for Eli Lilly and Company in Greenfield, Indiana before he decided to pursue continued education. He obtained his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan. After his Ph.D., he completed fellowships at , Memphis, TN, and Indiana University Medical School, Indianapolis, IN. After completing his fellowships, he accepted a new job opportunity as a lab supervisor for the Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety. His dream job came in 1988 at the Savannah River Site. He and his family moved to Aiken, SC, to enjoy the southern hospitality and warm weather. David was always a health guru and could always be found at the gym or on the tennis courts, where he played on several tennis leagues. When not exercising, he took an interest in home repairs. His favorite motto was "learn how it works and you can fix it yourself."
He was a faithful servant of South Aiken Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon, elder, and helping wherever needed. After retirement, he wanted to keep busy. He was a member of the Friday work crew at Habitat for Humanity and later helped pick up donations for Habitat's resale store. He also helped at the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Aiken Center for Arts.
He leaves behind treasured memories by his wife, Sharon of 49 years, and daughters Terese Filler, Summerville, SC, and Lisa (Jon) Nesbitt, Florence, South Carolina, and two granddaughters, Addison and Amelia Nesbitt.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Trinity Hospice of Aiken. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803, or Aiken Habitat for Humanity, 1026 Park Avenue SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 22, 2020