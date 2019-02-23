David "Pee-Wee" Alexander
Jacksonville, FL - Age 55, entered into eternal rest on Tue., Feb. 19, 2019. Services will be private. Friends may call his sister, Martha Cain at (803) 770-8344 or the funeral home. Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St., SE, Aiken- (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 23, 2019