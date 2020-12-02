1/1
David Baker Jr.
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Baker, Jr.
Graniteville - Mr. David Michael Baker, age 48, entered into eternal rest on Sunday November 29th, 2020 at his home in Graniteville. Mr. Baker is survived by his precious mother, Jonette G. Baker; sister, Cherise Clogston; mother in law, Monica Cordero; sister and brother in law, Brenda & Jim Sleasman;adopted sisters, Anabell Lauretta; niece & nephews, Cailee Clogston, Alex Sleasman, Brandon Sleasman; and aunt, Darlene Douglas. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his beloved wife, Jessica Baker; and his brother, Daniel Adler.
Mr. Baker was a member of the Augusta Car Club and had a passion for baking. He ran a successful baking business, "Dave The Baker". He was a fun and loving person, and great husband and friend. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A memorial service with Catholic Rites will be conducted on Saturday December 5th, 2020 at 10am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Father Emeka Emmanuel Ekwelum officiating. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association at Po. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692, in memory of Mr. David M. Baker, Jr. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Napier Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved