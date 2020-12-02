David Baker, Jr.
Graniteville - Mr. David Michael Baker, age 48, entered into eternal rest on Sunday November 29th, 2020 at his home in Graniteville. Mr. Baker is survived by his precious mother, Jonette G. Baker; sister, Cherise Clogston; mother in law, Monica Cordero; sister and brother in law, Brenda & Jim Sleasman;adopted sisters, Anabell Lauretta; niece & nephews, Cailee Clogston, Alex Sleasman, Brandon Sleasman; and aunt, Darlene Douglas. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his beloved wife, Jessica Baker; and his brother, Daniel Adler.
Mr. Baker was a member of the Augusta Car Club and had a passion for baking. He ran a successful baking business, "Dave The Baker". He was a fun and loving person, and great husband and friend. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A memorial service with Catholic Rites will be conducted on Saturday December 5th, 2020 at 10am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Father Emeka Emmanuel Ekwelum officiating. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
at Po. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692, in memory of Mr. David M. Baker, Jr. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
