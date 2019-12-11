Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:30 PM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Blume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Blume

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Blume Obituary
David Blume
WINDSOR - A Celebration of Life visitation for David Franklin Blume, 60, of Windsor, SC will be held three to five p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with military honors accorded at 4:30 p.m. David passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was a son of the late Wallis Franklin Blume and Elizabeth Jane Ayer Blume. He was a home contractor/builder. He enjoyed farming, fishing and cultivating plants. He served in the U.S. Navy as a submarine tender aboard the USS Frank Cable, AS-40 at the Charleston Naval Station.
Survivors include his former wife and the mother of his children Shirley Marie Blume; his sons David Franklin Blume, Jr. and Dylan Noel Blume all of Williston; his daughter Kayla Marie Blume of Aiken; a sister Betty Blume Chavis Bivens of Williston; grandchildren Bryson Blume, Cage Blume, and Everleigh Blume; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Walter Allen Blume.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at
www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -