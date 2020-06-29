Or Copy this URL to Share

David Dixon

AIKEN - Mr. David Isaiah Dixon, age 22, of 2924 Abbeville Ave. NW, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. He is survived by his son, Kindle Isaiah Dixon; his fiance' Napieria Brihm; his mother, Tiffany Dixon; his father, David Dixon; sister, IAsia Dixon; four brothers, Tracey Dixon, Daitrele Dixon, Dakari Dixon and David Dixon; Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store