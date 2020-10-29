David "Leroy" Eidson
Aiken - David "Leroy" Eidson, age 98, of Graniteville, S. C., husband of the late Ernestine O'Banion Eidson and son of the late William Edgar Eidson and the late Estelle Stockman Eidson, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Zell and Jim Seymour; three grandsons, David and Kevin Seymour and Chris Fraga and seven great grandchildren, Rebekah, Hayden, Mark, Walker, Hal and Cason Seymour and Jacky Gamboa. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nora Seymour.
He was born in Saluda County, S.C. but has spent most of his life in Aiken County, S.C. During his working years, he was a Supervisor with the Gregg Division of Graniteville Company. He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Belvedere, S.C. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved his family and friends with all his heart. He really enjoyed fishing and hunting. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family, friends and all whose lives he touched during the 98 years that God granted him on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.
A graveside service will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Meyers officiating. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
