David Franklin
AIKEN - Mr. David Franklin, 89, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest peacefully on Sunday, September 6th, 2020.
Born in and lifelong resident of Aiken County, he was son of the late Quinby and Maude Day Franklin. He was the beloved husband of the late Mrs. Jewell Nash.
David was retired after forty plus years service in the trucking business and continued driving any where to make a deal until the day before he was hospitalized. His greatest lifelong passion was wheeling and dealing to find items for the Trading Post, his second home.
David loved being with his family, friends, and customers, he never met a stranger. He was known for his sharp wit, unique suspenders, tilted hat, a smiling face, and a big heart to always help someone in need.
More than anything the past few years, he loved his companion dog, Bo who was so grieving for David while he was hospitalized that he too, passed last week to be with him in heaven.
In addition, his family members include: sons, Kenneth Franklin and wife, Rachel, North Augusta; Norman Franklin, Ocala, FL; Billy Wayne Nash, Edgefield, Johnny Ray Nash and Jeffery Nash, Aiken; daughter, Judy Taylor, one sister, Donnell Hall, Aiken, thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Avenue, Aiken, SC, at 3pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service in The George Funeral Chapel at 4pm with Reverend Josh McClendon officiating.
The family would like to express gratitude to all who cared for him, those who visited and called while in the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to plant a tree in his memory (by visiting the Tribute Store on Mr. Franklin's Tribute page at georgefuneralhomes.com
) or memorials may be made to Trinity Hospice of Aiken.
