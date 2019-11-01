Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Gator Scott Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Send Flowers Obituary

David "Gator" Scott, Jr.

North Augusta - Mr. David Wayne Scott, Jr., 50, of North Augusta, SC, known by his man friends as "Gator", entered into rest suddenly and peacefully, on Monday, October 28, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

A lifelong area resident, David was a former Sales Associate and had also worked in landscaping. David was known for being an avid fan of the Florida Gators and having an incredible memory. He could also quote you sports, movie and music statistics. He enjoyed keeping up with his many friends on Facebook, being outdoors and watching sports.

Family members include his mom and step-dad, Ann and Jeff Moser, North Augusta, SC; dad, the late David Wayne Scott, Sr., son, Colton Ferrell, Warrenville, SC, brother, Daryl "Smed" Scott, Graniteville, SC; nephews, Steven Scott and Calvin Scott, niece, Minnie Mae Scott and a great-niece, Harleigh Ann Scott.

The family will greet friends on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 1 until 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will follow at 2 o'clock on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019

