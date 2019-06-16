David Hamilton
SUMMERVILLE - David Hamilton, 56, Summerville, SC, passed away Tuesday June 11. Born July 20, 1962 in Liverpool England, David was the son of Teresa "Tess" Hamilton and the late John Hamilton.
David above all else loved his sons and his family and friends.He had a passion for music, writing songs, singing, and playing the guitar. His hobbies included fishing and spending time at the beach. He had a gift for and loved making people laugh.
David is survived by his loving sons, Connor Hamilton, USN and Chris Hamilton, USAF, his loving brothers and sisters John Hamilton, Steve Hamilton, Donna Milne, Chris Hamilton, Margaret Hamilton, and Joanne Hamilton, and his girlfriend Lynda Gaines.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Thursday, June 20th at 4:00pm at Shellhouse Rivers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens Street SW Aiken, SC 29801 USA.
