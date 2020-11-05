1/1
David L. Rodgers
David L. Rodgers
Aiken - DAVID L. RODGERS, 72, beloved husband of Judy Hare Rodgers, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Millen, GA, David was a son of the late Johnny Johnson and Mary Alice Wallace Johnson. He is preceded in death by his brother Jackie Rodgers and sister Camille Davis. He retired as Sergeant First Class in the United States Army after 20 years, serving in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. David was a long-time resident of Savannah, GA prior to moving to Aiken in 2001. He was currently employed with Sherwin Williams in Augusta. David was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served as head of the trustees and was a member of the choir. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, Aiken VFW Post 5877, ABATE and the Savannah Moose Lodge.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Judy, include his daughter, Jennifer McGahee (Sean), Savannah, GA, son, John Rodgers (Linda), Savannah; step-children, Ashley Macdonald (Greg), New Ellenton, SC, Lance Cole (Christina), Palacios, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob Rodgers, Carson Rodgers, Kacey McGahee, Emma McGahee, Maddison McCall, Reese McCall, Mia Macdonald; step-mother, Berta Wilson, Hudson, NH; sisters, Mickey Patton (Scott), Dunedin, FL, Janice Sullivan (Art), Hudson, NH, Cindy Rodgers Tello, Hudson, NH, Katherine Rodgers, Hudson, NH and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, November 14th at 1 o'clock at his residence with The Revs. Lee Phillips and Dr. Donnie Bates officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
