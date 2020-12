David M. Eubanks

August 28, 1960 -

December 6, 2018



Two years since you've been gone. Seems like a long time ago, but then it seems like yesterday. A piece of our heart went with you. We love and miss you so much - but we'll see you again soon.



All Our Love -

Mama, Daddy, and Pam



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store