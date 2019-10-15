David Mullins
Aiken - On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Dr. David Ellsworth Mullins passed away at the age of 75 years.
David was born and raised in Richlands, Va. He attended Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va., and then the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. After medical school, David served as a Captain in the United States Air Force working as an internist at Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla.
David practiced nephrology in Athens, Ga.; Augusta, Ga.; Greeley, Colo.; and Spartanburg, S.C. Over the course of his more than forty years practicing medicine, David was a dutiful physician who helped thousands of people.
David is survived by his wife, Judy (nee Quick); daughters Laura (David) and Charlotte (Taylor); sons John (Annie), Jimmy (James), and Michael; grandchildren Ruth, Will, and Charlie; nephew; and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at George Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 2 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m.
Donations in memory of David may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. Donations can be mailed to 200 S. Park Rd., Ste. 100, Hollywood, Fla. 33021, or made online at www.diabetesresearch.org/give.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019