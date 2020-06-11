David Proffitt
David Proffitt
Aiken - Mr. David Carroll Proffitt, 76, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, June 5, 2020. He graduated from Augusta College with a B.S. in mathematics and worked for more than 25 years at Owens Corning Fiberglass in various capacities before retiring to a life of stock trading. He served as a reservist in the Air National Guard.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Homer Proffitt and Margaret Jane Hicks Proffitt. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marie Cockrell Proffitt, his daughter Kenda, son Kyle (Allison), and three siblings: Evangeline Brown Sastic, Roy (Bev), and Ben (Melinda). He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Josephine and Jude-who know him as Grumpa-along with many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com. Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
https://www.arlingtonfuneral.com/obituaries.cfm?id=686

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
