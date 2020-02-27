|
David R. Quattlebaum
Aiken - David R. Quattlebaum, Sr., of Aiken, SC, died February 26, 2020.
A native of Aiken, SC, Ronnie was born July 29, 1934 and was the son of Joseph Brooks and Ruby Quarles Quattlebaum. He was the surviving son of six children, Brooks Quattlebaum, Milton Quattlebaum, Ravenal Quattlebaum Bell, Elizabeth Quattlebaum Carpenter and J. C. Quattlebaum.
Ronnie was a retiree, with 38 years of service, from Bell South (Southern Bell) telephone company, retiring in Charlotte, NC in 1991 and returning to his beloved home of Aiken, SC. He was a member of Woodside Plantation Country Club and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Ronnie was also retired with 20 years of service from the US Army National Guard. Ronnie enjoyed attending the Aiken Masonic Lodge and playing golf for many years, he also enjoyed many good years of fishing which included a memorable trip to South Fork, Colorado, fishing the Rio Grande River for rainbow trout.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Jeanne Quattlebaum and his daughter, Annette Quattlebaum Henderson; son, David R. Quattlebaum, Jr.; grandchildren, Dakota Henderson and Kim Henderson Strickland, Chandler Quattlebaum (Tiffany) and Kayla Quattlebaum Anderson (Tod); great-grandson, Justin Strickland; and great-granddaughter, Stella Olivia Quattlebaum.
No Services will be held at the request of the family.
The Historic George Funeral Home of Aiken, SC is in charge of the private burial service with family attending.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 11, 2020