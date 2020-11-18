1/1
David Scott
David Scott
Monetta - Mr. David Lavern Scott, 49, of Monetta, SC, entered into rest suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Born in Richmond County, GA and a lifelong resident of Monetta, SC, he was a son of the late Bobby Joe and Alice Doolittle Scott. He was employed by the Town of Monetta in the Water Department. David enjoyed riding his RZR in the hills of Kentucky and was known to be a Jokester.
In addition to his parents, family members include a sister, Linda White, Aiken, SC; nephews and nieces, Chris Fulmer, April Carter, Lathan Fulmer, Chase White and Brandy Scott, great-nephews, Devon Kinard and Chance Fincher and a great-great-nephew, Elijah Kinard.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 o'clock in the Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken, SC. Pastors Preston West and Brad Willis will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Kedron Baptist Church.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
