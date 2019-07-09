Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Sharp. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary



Lady's Island - Our beloved David Alexander Sharp died on July 3, 2019 at his residence on Lady's Island, South Carolina. David was born on February 3, 1941 in Knoxville TN. He grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee, and like his parents, Dorothy Weatherly Sharp and Joseph Alexander Sharp, had a life-long love of Sevier County history and the Great Smoky Mountains that were his first home.

David graduated from Sevier County High School in 1959 and earned a B.S. from Tennessee Technical College in Cookeville, TN, in 1963. He then obtained his PhD in nuclear engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, in 1968. While in Raleigh, he met his wife of 52 years, Susan Caison Sharp, and they moved to Aiken where he worked at the Savannah River Site (SRS) as a Theoretical Physicist for 27 years.

David was a kind, gentle and steady man. He was influenced by the places he lived and visited and was privileged to spend his retirement years working on his and Susan's farm in Olar, SC, hiking the Grand Tetons close to their cabin in Driggs, Idaho, and fishing at their house in Beaufort, SC. His many loves included his family, exploring South Carolina backroads, nature, and North Carolina State basketball. He was a member of the Aiken Dove Club.

David is survived by his wife and his daughters, Mary Elizabeth Sharp (Ned Tupper) of Beaufort, Katherine Anne Sharp (Brian Hann) of Camden, his grandsons Spencer Alexander Hann and Jacob Parker Hann of Camden, his sister; Mary Jean

A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Donations may be made to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, or The Hitchcock Woods Foundation, PO Box 1702, Aiken, SC 29802.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com

David SharpLady's Island - Our beloved David Alexander Sharp died on July 3, 2019 at his residence on Lady's Island, South Carolina. David was born on February 3, 1941 in Knoxville TN. He grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee, and like his parents, Dorothy Weatherly Sharp and Joseph Alexander Sharp, had a life-long love of Sevier County history and the Great Smoky Mountains that were his first home.David graduated from Sevier County High School in 1959 and earned a B.S. from Tennessee Technical College in Cookeville, TN, in 1963. He then obtained his PhD in nuclear engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, in 1968. While in Raleigh, he met his wife of 52 years, Susan Caison Sharp, and they moved to Aiken where he worked at the Savannah River Site (SRS) as a Theoretical Physicist for 27 years.David was a kind, gentle and steady man. He was influenced by the places he lived and visited and was privileged to spend his retirement years working on his and Susan's farm in Olar, SC, hiking the Grand Tetons close to their cabin in Driggs, Idaho, and fishing at their house in Beaufort, SC. His many loves included his family, exploring South Carolina backroads, nature, and North Carolina State basketball. He was a member of the Aiken Dove Club.David is survived by his wife and his daughters, Mary Elizabeth Sharp (Ned Tupper) of Beaufort, Katherine Anne Sharp (Brian Hann) of Camden, his grandsons Spencer Alexander Hann and Jacob Parker Hann of Camden, his sister; Mary Jean Smith (Rick) of Destin, FL, and nephews, John Watts (Lindsay) of Hilton Head, and Andrew Watts (Courtney) of Brentwood CA, and their children; his sister-in-law Bobbie Caison Gore (Jimmy) nephew, Jacob Radford Gore, all of Cary NC; and brother-in-law Deems Caison (Nancy) of Clinton, NC. He was predeceased by his parents of Sevierville.A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Donations may be made to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, or The Hitchcock Woods Foundation, PO Box 1702, Aiken, SC 29802.Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close