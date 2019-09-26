David Smith
Aiken - Mr. David Smith, age 49, entered into rest Friday September 20, 2019 at Pruitt Health Aiken. Mr. Smith was the son of Mr. Rodger Eddy of Parkersburg, WV, and Mrs. Sharon Simmons Smith of Aiken. He was a native of Parkersburg, WV and had made Aiken his home for the past ten years. He was a 1988 graduate of Ritchie County High School and a 1994 graduate of Marshall University, Huntington, WV, with a BA degree in advertising and journalism. Mr. Smith was formerly employed by IBM, the Children's Hospital, and the US Bank for five years, all being in Cincinnati, OH. He was one of the founding fathers of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Marshall University and started the David G. Smith Golf Tournament in 1990 in Hunting, WV. He was an avid golfer and of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: one sister Michelle (John) Butts, Beech Island, SC; one niece Katie Grace Butts, Beech Island, SC; one nephew Nicholas Butts, Beech Island, SC; and three step brothers Randy (Lisa) Smith, Parkersburg, WV, Jeff (Tammy) Smith, San Fernandino Beach, FL, and David (Kathy Jo) Smith, Parkersburg, WV; and other nieces and nephews. He was predecease in death by his step father Mr. Edward Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the C.V.A. The American Stroke Foundation www.americanstroke.org/donate/ or at 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. A celebration of life service will take place in May.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 26, 2019