Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Thompson

Graniteville - Mr. David Wayne Thompson, age 53, beloved husband to Mrs. Tammy Riggs Thompson, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center. In addition to his wife he is survived by mother, Betty Green Thompson Jay; sons, Ricky Wayne (Nicole) Pope, Robert Troy Taylor; daughter, Heather Pope; brother, Frank W. (Sylvia) Thompson; sisters, Tina M. Bevington, Crystal T. Sloan; grandchildren, Brooklyn Tager, Drew Anna Robbins, Blakely Pope and Branson Favors, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Frank Thompson and sister, Janet Elaine Thompson Taylor. He was a hardworking and loving son and husband. He loved gardening, cooking and "DIY" projects around the house. Mr. Thompson was an avid Gamecock fan and loved watching golf on TV. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he impacted. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Quarles officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Guy Green, JW Green, Frank Thompson, Branson Favors, Rick Pope and Patrick Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the locally at 516 West Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 or St. John United Methodist Church at 18 Gregg St. Graniteville, SC 29829. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at

