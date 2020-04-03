Home

David Timothy Valentine


1962 - 2020
David Timothy Valentine Obituary
David Timothy Valentine
Brunswick, Ga. - David Timothy Valentine, 57, of Brunswick, GA passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Brunswick.
David was born May 29, 1962 in Augusta, GA, to Jerry H. and Linda Boyd Valentine. He was a graduate of North Augusta High School in North Augusta, SC, and earned an Associate Degree in Funeral Service from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta. David was a licensed Funeral Director, beginning his funeral service career at Platt's Funeral Home in Augusta.
David was an active member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church of Brunswick. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his joy in helping anyone in need, and his ability to make everyone laugh. David was a talented song-writer, poet, and woodworker who freely used his skills to bless others. He always spoke fondly of memories made with friends and family at Clark Hill Lake. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his mother, Linda Boyd Rustin of Brunswick; his children, Brian David Valentine (Sarah) of Windsor, VA and Katherine Ventura (Cameron); his granddaughter, Cecilia Ventura of Myrtle Beach, SC; his sister, Janice V. McCarter (Stewart) of Staunton, VA; his nieces, Kameron Masters and Savannah Arrington; and his nephew, Ian McCarter.
The family will gather for a private memorial to celebrate David's life at Pine Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Johns and Rev. Stewart McCarter officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Anthem of Hope in David's name, http://anthemofhope.org/
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Brunswick, GA is in charge of the arrangements. www.chapmanfuneralchapel.net/Obituaries.html
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 15, 2020
