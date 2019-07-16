Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Watkins. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

David Watkins

North Augusta - Mr. David H. Watkins, age 63, entered into rest on Saturday July 13th, 2019 at his home in North Augusta, SC. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Temple Watkins; son, David Eric Watkins; daughters, Jamie Lynne Watkins-Henry, Ashley Alicia (Allen I. Jr) Watkins-Wylds; brother, Earl Michael Watkins; and grandchildren, Jantzen T. Keenan, Chloe E. Watkins, Jayden D. Watkins, Isabella Watkins, and Brenden R. Wylds. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Watkins and Vadis Fields-Eubanks; brother, Emmett Harris Watkins; sister, Linda Sue Glanton Harden and sister in law, Marilyn Maxine Watkins. Mr. Watkins was a hardworking, dedicated person who would give you the shirt off of his back. He knew no stranger. Mr. Watkins was a loyal family man who adored his wife, kids and grandchildren. He loved fishing and enjoyed being a "goofball". He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he has impacted. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday July 19th, 2019 at 3 p.m. at University Parkway Church of God with Rev. Henry Shaffer officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



