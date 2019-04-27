David Willing
AIKEN - Mr. David Eugene Willing, 46, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
David was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and son of Mrs. Judith Heald Willing, Aiken, and the late Dennis Earl Willing. David worked at Southeastern Clay Company for 17 years and on the family farm with his father.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife, Lydia Ann Willing; daughters, Hunter Willing, Mya Willing, and Juliana Bogar; son, Brenden Bogar; brother, Robbie (Jamie) Willing, Aiken; niece, Madison Willing; numerous cousins and other family members.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019, and a Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 PM in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend John Key officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Can-Hope Foundation, https://can-hope.org/donate/
