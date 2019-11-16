Deaconess Carolyn Scott
WILLISTON - The Home Going Celebration for Deaconess Carolyn Scott will be conducted on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Young Rosemary Baptist Church with Pastor Phinice Young and Reverend Beverly Ashley, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of Deaconess. Carolyn Scott 117 Edward Street, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
http://www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 27, 2019