Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lynn Brady. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Lynn Brady

GRANITEVILLE - Mrs. Debra Lynn Roberts Brady, 57, of Graniteville, SC, beloved wife of Mr. Scot James Brady, entered into rest peacefully in the comfort of her home, on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Adams, NY, she was a daughter of David Roberts, Adams, NY and the late Sandra Yando Roberts. A "Navy Wife", she and Scot made their home in various locations, during Scot's Navy career, making Graniteville their home nearly twenty years ago. Debra was a kind loving and caring person. She loved being a Nurse at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, until declining health forced her to retire. She enjoyed listening to music, being with her friends and going to the beach. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, Ansleigh, Emarie and Rylee Morales, Wyatt Sabath,, Haven and Kendal Brockman, Logan, Corley, Everly and Kroy Brock and of course her great-granddaughter, Ezralynn Morales.

In addition to her husband, parents and grands, family members include her children, Nichole Brockman, Aiken, SC, Heather Rose Morales, Graniteville, SC and Merriah Brock and her husband, Jerry, Chesapeake, VA and siblings, David Roberts, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Lorraine, NY, Jennifer Roberts, Watertown, NY and Jason Roberts and his wife, Sheila, NY.

Friends will be greeted by the family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.

If so desired memorials may be made to the Southeastern Firefighters Foundation. (

Visit

Debra Lynn BradyGRANITEVILLE - Mrs. Debra Lynn Roberts Brady, 57, of Graniteville, SC, beloved wife of Mr. Scot James Brady, entered into rest peacefully in the comfort of her home, on Friday, July 19, 2019.Born in Adams, NY, she was a daughter of David Roberts, Adams, NY and the late Sandra Yando Roberts. A "Navy Wife", she and Scot made their home in various locations, during Scot's Navy career, making Graniteville their home nearly twenty years ago. Debra was a kind loving and caring person. She loved being a Nurse at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, until declining health forced her to retire. She enjoyed listening to music, being with her friends and going to the beach. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, Ansleigh, Emarie and Rylee Morales, Wyatt Sabath,, Haven and Kendal Brockman, Logan, Corley, Everly and Kroy Brock and of course her great-granddaughter, Ezralynn Morales.In addition to her husband, parents and grands, family members include her children, Nichole Brockman, Aiken, SC, Heather Rose Morales, Graniteville, SC and Merriah Brock and her husband, Jerry, Chesapeake, VA and siblings, David Roberts, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Lorraine, NY, Jennifer Roberts, Watertown, NY and Jason Roberts and his wife, Sheila, NY.Friends will be greeted by the family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.If so desired memorials may be made to the Southeastern Firefighters Foundation. ( www.burnfoundation.net Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Debra and leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close