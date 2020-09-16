1/
Debra Lynne Yon Jackson
SALLEY - Ms. Debra Lynne Yon Jackson, 59, entered into rest Monday, September 14, 2020.
Debra is the mother of Jonathan Lee Jackson. Jonathan's father is Randy Lee Jackson. She is the daughter of Peggy Ann Smith Yon and the late Bobby Carroll Yon. She is the sister of Roger Carroll Yon and his wife Janet, Jeffrey Alan Yon and his late wife Dollie, and Sandra Seay. Debra has many nieces and nephews.
Debra enjoyed the company of her family. She especially loved her nephews, great nephews, and her niece. She loved going to concerts and listening to Journey, Goo Goo Dolls, and Brian Adams.
A Funeral Service will be 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Berlin Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences to the Yon/Jackson families may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Blizzard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
