Debrashia Schofield

Service Information
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC
29146
(803)-258-3397
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Springfield, SC
Obituary
Debrashia Schofield
WAGENER - Ms. Debrashia Schofield, 27 of 555 Holiness Church Road, Wagener, SC died, Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Columbia, SC.
Visitation for Ms. Schofield will be Friday, May 10, 3:00 pm until 7:00 at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 2:00 pm at Smyrna Baptist Church, Springfield, SC. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
Friends may call at the Rowe Williams Family Building, Wagener, SC and Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 9, 2019
