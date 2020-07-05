Dell Seigler
AIKEN - Mrs. Dell Jones Seigler, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Mrs. Seigler was born in Saluda, SC, a daughter of the late William M. Jones and Ellee Harmon Jones, and moved to Aiken in the early 1950s. She and her husband, Brodus, owned and operated Seigler's insurance company in the City of Aiken for many years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
When talking with her, it was always apparent how much she loved God and her family. She loved fishing, flowers, anything yellow, pretty clothes and most of all her home.
She is proceeded in death by the two loves of her life, her husband of over 50 years, Broadus Seigler , her beloved son, Wynn Seigler. She is also proceeded in death by a brother Gordan Jones, brother Carl Jones, sister Dorothy Hipp and sister Francis Brooks.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Linda) Jones, a sister Lois (Marvin) Hyatt, along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was blessed to have a special caregiver and friend of over 10 years Angie along with other loving caregivers, Shonta, Stacey, Connie, Annette, Tara and Rotanda.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Brinkley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Rd., Aiken, SC 29805
Mrs. Seigler's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC