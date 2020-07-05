1/1
Dell Seigler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dell Seigler
AIKEN - Mrs. Dell Jones Seigler, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Mrs. Seigler was born in Saluda, SC, a daughter of the late William M. Jones and Ellee Harmon Jones, and moved to Aiken in the early 1950s. She and her husband, Brodus, owned and operated Seigler's insurance company in the City of Aiken for many years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
When talking with her, it was always apparent how much she loved God and her family. She loved fishing, flowers, anything yellow, pretty clothes and most of all her home.
She is proceeded in death by the two loves of her life, her husband of over 50 years, Broadus Seigler , her beloved son, Wynn Seigler. She is also proceeded in death by a brother Gordan Jones, brother Carl Jones, sister Dorothy Hipp and sister Francis Brooks.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Linda) Jones, a sister Lois (Marvin) Hyatt, along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was blessed to have a special caregiver and friend of over 10 years Angie along with other loving caregivers, Shonta, Stacey, Connie, Annette, Tara and Rotanda.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Brinkley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Rd., Aiken, SC 29805
Mrs. Seigler's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 5 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved