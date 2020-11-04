1/
Deller Mae Riseden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deller's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deller Mae Riseden
SALLEY - A Celebration of Life Service for Deller Mae Riseden, 77, of Salley, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Perry Assembly of God with the Reverend Roger Hunnicutt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Deller passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Born in Cherokee County, GA, she was a daughter of the late James "Slim" Pruitt and Gladys McKenzie Pruitt and was married to the late Stevie Wayne Riseden. She attended Perry Assembly of God and was a homemaker. Deller loved her story books, drawing, coloring and playing games on her tablet.
Survivors include her daughter Janice Milner of Salley; her sons Daniel Ward of Salley, James "Jumper" Ward of Pelion; sisters Brenda (Junior) Still of Salley, Evelyn (Ben) Collins of Denmark and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband Wayne, she was preceded in death by her sons Lyland Ray Ward and Darren Curtis Ward; a sister Mary Lou Pruitt and brothers James Clyde Pruitt and Homer Glenn Pruitt.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at
www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Perry Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Folk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved