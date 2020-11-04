Deller Mae RisedenSALLEY - A Celebration of Life Service for Deller Mae Riseden, 77, of Salley, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Perry Assembly of God with the Reverend Roger Hunnicutt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Deller passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.Born in Cherokee County, GA, she was a daughter of the late James "Slim" Pruitt and Gladys McKenzie Pruitt and was married to the late Stevie Wayne Riseden. She attended Perry Assembly of God and was a homemaker. Deller loved her story books, drawing, coloring and playing games on her tablet.Survivors include her daughter Janice Milner of Salley; her sons Daniel Ward of Salley, James "Jumper" Ward of Pelion; sisters Brenda (Junior) Still of Salley, Evelyn (Ben) Collins of Denmark and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to her husband Wayne, she was preceded in death by her sons Lyland Ray Ward and Darren Curtis Ward; a sister Mary Lou Pruitt and brothers James Clyde Pruitt and Homer Glenn Pruitt.Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.Visit our on-line registry at