Delores Morris
Graniteville - Delores McGhee Morris, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Scott; and furry grandbaby "Ryley". She is preceded in death by her husband, Conal M. Morris; parents, Morgan W. and Annie Mae Reece McGhee; brother, Herbert McGhee; sisters, Desaux Fulmer and Mae Cook; infant daughters, Sharon and Glenda Scott; and the father of her children, Albert E. Scott. Ms. Morris will be missed by all whose lives she touched in the precious 93 years that she had on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday August 9th, 2019 at 3pm at the St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville with Rev. Linda Anderson officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church fellowship hall. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 8, 2019