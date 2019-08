Delores S. WilliamsBEECH ISLAND - Ms. Delores S. Williams, age 82, of 319 Cary Dr, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Brookdale Plaza University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery (Bush Family Plot).She attended and graduated from ACPS and attended college. Retired from New York Transit Authority after 20 years.Delores was preceded in death by her parents; Robert and Ezelene Bush while leaving to cherish her memory; two Sons, Idris Bey, Brooklyn, NY.and Kedar (Chervon) Bey, of Manhattan, NY; Seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, all of NY, and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.Friends may call the residence of her niece, Ms. Marinda Bush, 52 Broadway Street, Aiken, SC 29803, (803)-335-6438 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.