Delores S. Williams

  • "Aunt Dee, you will be deeply missed. May you rest among..."
    - Tiffany Johnson
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Tommy & family
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC
29809
(803)-649-6123
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Runs Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Runs Missionary Baptist Church
Delores S. Williams
BEECH ISLAND - Funeral services for Ms. Delores S. Williams will be held 2 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery (Bush Family Plot).
Friends may call the residence of her niece, Ms. Marinda Bush, 52 Broadway Street, Aiken, SC 29803, (803)-335-6438 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123 from 4-8 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 30, 2019
