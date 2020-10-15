1/1
Dennis Franklin Dink Hydrick
1945 - 2020
Dennis Franklin "Dink" Hydrick
Rock Hill - Dennis Franklin "Dink" Hydrick died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Born November 19, 1945 in Aiken, SC, Mr. Hydrick was the son the late Ray Philip Hydrick and Mary Whittle Hydrick. He was a graduate of Aiken High School class of 1964 and attended USC-Aiken. Mr. Hydrick served in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
He was an Ocean Drive Arcade/North Myrtle Beach Shag Music Hall of Fame DJ and his picture hangs there on the wall. Dennis loved Shag and Motown music and was a big James Brown fan, and was also a member of the Association of Beach and Shag club DJ's. He acted and sang for many years as a cast member in the American Heart Association's "Heart Fund Show" in Aiken, as well as singing in their offshoot musical group called "The Heartthrobs."
He and wife Polly were members of the church and choirs of St. John's United Methodist church in Aiken, St John's Methodist of Rock Hill as well as Neely's Creek ARP in Rock Hill, SC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Polly Hydrick of Rock Hill, daughter Ashley Hydrick of Los Angeles, CA, son Seth Hydrick of Charleston, SC, brother Phil Hydrick of Myrtle Beach, SC, sister Louisa Gantt of West Columbia, SC, and sister Marcia Duggan of North Augusta, SC, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Aiken Women's Heart Board, PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
Online condolences may be made to the
family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery
OCT
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery
