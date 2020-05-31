Dennis John Zuchowski
Aiken - Mr. Dennis John Zuchowski, 82, husband of Frances Marria Zuchowski, passed away May 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
Born June 21, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late John Zuchowski and Lottie Butka Zuchowski.
Mr. & Mrs. Zuchowski were married in 1964 and lived in California, where he worked for McDonald Douglas, now Boeing in the transportation department. He retired from them after 30 years of service. They then moved to Aiken in 1997, where Dennis continued his love for golf. They moved to Woodside, where they were members of the country club. He even got his first hole in one on the course! His love of cars had him finding and buying and most of all taking great care of 37 of them in his lifetime - a life well lived!
Dennis proudly served his country in the Marines. He was stationed on the USS Lake Champlain for most of his military career. He later became active with the Champ Marines that met yearly.
Dennis is lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years; his brother, Tom Martin (Georgie) of Strongsville, OH; his nieces, Kelley Lowbridge (Jason) of Olmstead Township, OH and Tracy Dye (Brian) of Strongsville, OH; his great-nieces and nephews, Lauren Walcutt (Jason), and Zach and Morgan Dye; his great-grand-nephew, Jaxon Walcutt; and his very best friend from high school, Rich Strickhouser, Michigan.
Memorials may be made in Dennis's honor to the charity of one's choice.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will take place at a later date.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 31 to Jun. 10, 2020.