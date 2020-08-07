Dennis Quinn
Blowing Rock, NC - Dennis Charles Quinn (b. Ladysmith, WI on November 29, 1945 and d. Blowing Rock, NC on August 5, 2020).
The son of James "Pete" (d.) and Norma (St. Louis) Quinn (d.) and brother to James "Jim" Quinn (d.), he is survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Ensworth); three daughters, Tracie Omohundro of Richmond, VA, Colleen Quinn of New York City, Nori (David) Rochon of Appleton, WI; and four grandsons, Elby and Henry Omohundro, and Brendan and Ethan Rochon.
Dennis' life was the definition of a life well-lived. His family is thankful for the many things he shared - his quiet, but strong faith; his love of music - especially 50s and 60s folk and rock and the songs he played on his trumpet; his quick sense of humor; his work ethic; his tenacious problem-solving; and his unwavering pride, care, and love for his family.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Dennis began his career with US Steel in Duluth, MN. In 1969, he joined Kimberly-Clark in Neenah, WI. In his 31 years with K-C, he held many roles, working in locations across the US - Wisconsin, South Carolina, Tennessee, California, Utah - and abroad in Bangkok, Thailand. Each move provided his family new experiences, adventures, and opportunities to create new friendships.
In retirement, he focused on the communities he called home - Aiken, SC, Blowing Rock, NC, and Superior, WI - by giving back with his time, talents, and treasures.
Over the years, Dennis shared his commitment, passion, and leadership skills, serving on many boards, including Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM), chairing the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, and serving as President of the Green Boundary Club. He also shared his faith as a regular lector at Church of the Epiphany (Blowing Rock) and on the Pastoral Council and the Men's Fellowship group at St. Elizabeth's (Boone). In 2014, he was inducted into the Chemistry and Physics Hall of Fame at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation in 2020.
And Dennis loved friendly competition. He formed some of his closest friendships on the golf course, at the bridge table, and on the tennis court - and so he fashioned himself a "triathlete." Most recently he "competed" at both Palmetto Golf Club and Blowing Rock Country Club.
As a couple, Dennis and Marcia have enjoyed monthly supper club, bridge games, and traveling with close friends and family.
Our family is grateful for the medical team at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and Cancer Center and Caldwell County Hospice for the care they took of Dennis. A special thank you to Don Hubble and Larry Watson for their unwavering friendship and support, particularly over the last 23 months.
A prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020, and visitation to follow until 8:00 PM at Shellhouse Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., with the Very Reverend Gregory Wilson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Marys Columbarium.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh
)
A memorial mass will be held in Blowing Rock, NC at a later date. Details will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to support organizations special to Dennis.
-National Brain Tumor Society: https://braintumor.org/take-action/ways-to-give/
-ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving): https://actsofaiken.org/donate/
-St. Mary Help Of Christians Catholic Church: https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/3090
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Dennis' online guest book may be signed by
visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com