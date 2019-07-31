Deryal H. Franklin

WARRENVILLE - Deryal H. Franklin, 76, died Saturday, July 27 in Warrenville, South Carolina. Deryal was born in Aiken County to Florrie and Paul Jones Harrison on February 27, 1943. She attended Leavelle McCampell High School in Graniteville, 1961. She worked for 15 years for Graniteville Company, and is retired from Westinghouse Savannah River Company, where she worked for 18 years. She enjoyed working on her property, construction projects, refinishing furniture and spending time with her friends and family.

Ms. Franklin is predeceased by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Paul Jones Harrison and brother Daniel (Mary) Harrison. Deryal is survived by her son, William Earl Clinton, Jr.; Grandson Logan C. Pate; and sister Helen (Ronald) Wood; and many nieces and nephews. The family will have a celebration of life at Deryal's home on Friday, August 2 at 5pm at 263 Greenville Road, Warrenville. In the spirit of her always-generous nature, Ms. Franklin chose to donate her body to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Gift of Body Program in hopes of helping others in the study of medicine and vital medical research. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gifting Tree Foundation at 1112 Eastwood Ct., Aiken, SC 29801.

